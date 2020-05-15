New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Holdings Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NMFC opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $712.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.10.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.93%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMFC. National Securities raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

In other news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $286,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,840,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,478,490.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 199,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,921. 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.