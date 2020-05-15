New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.01-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $158-160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.65 million.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $103.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.78.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $1,388,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,170 shares of company stock worth $3,241,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.