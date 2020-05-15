Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Nexgen Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Nexgen Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.73 and a twelve month high of C$2.59.

About Nexgen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

