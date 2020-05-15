NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,815.78 ($63.35).

NXT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded NEXT to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered NEXT to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,998 ($52.59) to GBX 3,522 ($46.33) in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 4,463 ($58.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,415.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,045.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, with a total value of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

