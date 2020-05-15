Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,940 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $58.20 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

