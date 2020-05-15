Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 2,422 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $177.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 10,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

