Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,029 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $35,754,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. China International Capital reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.96.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

