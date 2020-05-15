Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

