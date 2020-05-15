Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 165.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

WST opened at $203.87 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $213.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.