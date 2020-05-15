Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,708 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,948,310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,211,000 after acquiring an additional 244,244 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

