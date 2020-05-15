Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 538 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 11,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $1,629,548.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $155.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.51. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

