Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 7,318 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Julie Atkinson bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $395,875.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $603,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,205.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,695. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.