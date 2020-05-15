Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 7,634 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.08, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.