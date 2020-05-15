Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 945 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,576,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

