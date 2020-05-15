Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of EXPD opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

