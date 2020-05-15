Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

