Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,066,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.24.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $191.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

