Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

