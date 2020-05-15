Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter worth about $2,424,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.06.

IQV opened at $132.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

