Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after buying an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,002,000 after buying an additional 224,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $222,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,852,000 after buying an additional 52,752 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,746,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan acquired 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $219.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.98 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.53.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

