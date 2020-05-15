Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.14 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,785,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,002,000 after buying an additional 64,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,635,000 after purchasing an additional 677,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $396,890,000 after purchasing an additional 335,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,040,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $183,281,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average is $98.17. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

