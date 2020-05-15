Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.46 Million Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 1,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

NYSE STT opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

