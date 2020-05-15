Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,499 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $4.89 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

