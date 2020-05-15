Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.66 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

