Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

NYSE STZ opened at $157.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.51, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $176.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.