Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

HLT opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

