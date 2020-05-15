Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI opened at $122.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

