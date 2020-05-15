Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 244 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.96. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reduced their price target on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.81.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

