Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 569 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,760,000 after acquiring an additional 554,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,218 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,439,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,086,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $31.83 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

