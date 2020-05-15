Noble Energy (NBL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Noble Energy (NYSE: NBL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $12.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Noble Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $30.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Noble Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

4/20/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Noble Energy was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/3/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Noble Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

3/24/2020 – Noble Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

3/23/2020 – Noble Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/17/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/16/2020 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE NBL opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,427.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman acquired 17,793 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,381,197,000 after purchasing an additional 514,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,093,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,604 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002,006 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,245,000 after purchasing an additional 407,820 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

