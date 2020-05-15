Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59. The company has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

