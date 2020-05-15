Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

