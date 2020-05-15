Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOG. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.67.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $0.85 on Monday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.16 million.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $2,820,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 801,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $481,127.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,385,742 shares of company stock worth $10,912,379.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292,613 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 928,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,266,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 612,000 shares during the period.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.