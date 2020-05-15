Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from $13.75 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CWSRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

