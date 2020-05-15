Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,503.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,239.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,325.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

