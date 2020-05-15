Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Downgraded by TheStreet

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.