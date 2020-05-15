NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DCMYY. ValuEngine lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NTT Docomo to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NTT Docomo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NTT Docomo stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. NTT Docomo has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NTT Docomo will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

