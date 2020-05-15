NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCMYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NTT Docomo to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered NTT Docomo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered NTT Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NTT Docomo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NTT Docomo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of DCMYY opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.01. NTT Docomo has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that NTT Docomo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

