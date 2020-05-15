Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.61

Obayashi Corp (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 1220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Obayashi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

