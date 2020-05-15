Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

NYSE:OII opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $466.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on OII. Citigroup raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy bought 30,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roderick A. Larson bought 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

