Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on OIS. ValuEngine upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $169.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.41.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.79 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Oil States International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Oil States International by 1,298.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the period.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

