Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

