Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s current price.

OHI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

