On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Deck Capital, Inc. is an on-line platform that uses a big data, analytic model to source, underwrite, and fund loans to small businesses. The Company offers online tools and resources including data aggregation and electronic payment technology, and to evaluate the health of small businesses. It’s small business loans include dental loans, restaurant loans, medical financing, restaurant financing, fast small business loans, fast small business financing, online small business loans, online applications for small business loans, small business loans online, retail capital, fast small business financing, short-term business loans, business equipment financing, small business equipment financing and merchant cash advance. On Deck Capital Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

ONDK stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. On Deck Capital has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 15.35 and a quick ratio of 15.35.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $110.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

