Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE ONC opened at C$2.81 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.56. The stock has a market cap of $115.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.