Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONCY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oncolytics Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

ONCY stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $74.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

