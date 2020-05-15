Oppenheimer Comments on Recro Pharma Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Recro Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,676,000 after purchasing an additional 165,862 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 60,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $657,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

