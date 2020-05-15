Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog stock opened at $65.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion and a PE ratio of -434.60. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $72.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $357,204.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,192.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,807,140 shares of company stock worth $78,034,813 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.