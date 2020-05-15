Oppenheimer Weighs in on Fate Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after buying an additional 71,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after buying an additional 3,285,567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 218.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

