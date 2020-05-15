Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) PT Lowered to $26.00

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RKNEF opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. Optiva has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc operates in the telecommunications software market in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. It offers software solutions to its customers for digital technologies. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

